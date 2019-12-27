Jason Sudeikis punched Baby Yoda, and The Mandalorian fans punch back

Disney

If there's one lesson people who come in contact with The Mandalorian should learn, it's this: Do NOT mess with Baby Yoda. The beloved little green guy (whose real name we still don't know), may be 50 years old, but in his species, that's still a baby, and he's also the cutest darn baby in the Star Wars universe. Do not chase him, drop him, poke him or threaten to experiment on him because Mando (Pedro Pascal) and his ragtag band of pals will make you pay. It's a lesson comedian, actor and Saturday Night Live vet Jason Sudeikis should have learned before now.

Warning: Mild spoilers for the season finale of The Mandalorian ahead.

So in the opening scene of the first-season finale, made available on the Disney Plus streaming service Friday, Baby Yoda has been snatched away by two scout troopers, played by Sudeikis and Adam Pally (The Mindy Project). They're hidden in trooper armor, so you can't see their faces, but neither of them are too fond of the little guy. Both of them punch -- yes, punch -- the bag containing Baby Yoda, Sudeikis to keep him quiet and Pally after he prods the little dude and gets his finger bitten for doing so.

Jason Sudeikis playing a stormtrooper in #TheMandalorian finale who keeps punching Baby Yoda after stuffing him in a bag is funnier than anything that's been on SNL in years pic.twitter.com/QNKX9pr3xX — James (@pizzaratisdead) December 27, 2019

No real spoilers here, but Baby Yoda, of course, lives to sip soup and play hide-and-seek another day, and the troopers learn not to touch the cutest alien in the galaxy. But Sudeikis and Pally may never be forgiven for those punches. Even Sudeikis' comedy alma mater, The Second City, apologized for its alum's behavior.

"The Second City does not condone the punching of Baby Yoda by alumnus Jason Sudeikis," the group said in a tweet sent Friday. "Please respect our privacy during this difficult time."

The Second City does not condone the punching of Baby Yoda by alumnus Jason Sudeikis. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. #TheMandalorian — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) December 27, 2019

A representative for Sudeikis didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. But come on, you just can't pound on the internet's beloved baby like that and expect to get away with it. "Dear Jason Sudeikis, if you hit Baby Yoda one more time, I will find you... and destroy you," wrote one Twitter user.

Dear Jason Sudeikis, if you hit Baby Yoda one more time, I will find you.... and destroy you... p.s. you're hilarious otherwise. pic.twitter.com/OYen7rSUz4 — AshEvilDead (@AshEvilDead66) December 27, 2019

This is probably the funniest thing I've ever seen Jason Sudeikis do and he was on SNL for years😂😭😂 https://t.co/zUlXc44Yy9 — Joshua (@Joshelam24) December 27, 2019

Jason Sudeikis. You hit #BabyYoda again and I promise you...the entirety of the Star Wars fandom will rain upon you and destroy you and everything you hold dear. Act accordingly. #ThisIsTheWay #TheMandalorian — Stuntman Mike (@Stuntman_Mike1) December 27, 2019

Shit. Looks like I’m fighting Jason Sudeikis. — Devon Sanders (@devonsanders) December 27, 2019

Okay Adam Pally and Jason Sudeikis pic.twitter.com/trfkg4Dbs0 — Jellicle Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) December 27, 2019

Jason Sudeikis is now as hated as Jack Gleeson was.



GOOD JOB, JASON! pic.twitter.com/6vKI6MSe1X — Hey Jen (@jens_skittles) December 27, 2019

Actors Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally both had cameos as the bike scout troopers in #TheMandalorian Chapter 8.



However, not sure if I can forgive smacking Baby Yoda 😭 pic.twitter.com/GmJGKnOWCa — Friends of the Force Podcast (@FriendsOfForce) December 27, 2019

Good morning to everyone except Jason Sudeikis. #TheMandalorian — Anthony Carboni (@acarboni) December 27, 2019

Some envisioned Baby Yoda taking a very direct revenge.

baby yoda to stormtrooper jason sudeikis when he was going in for that third punch pic.twitter.com/Y3vsS0DNrf — savannah olson ✨ (@notsavvie) December 27, 2019

Not to be dramatic but Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally should be jailed indefinitely pic.twitter.com/scUIqEN4no — katelynn (@idk8lynn) December 27, 2019

Granted, however, the troopers were hilarious, especially when demonstrating their totally terrible aim, which explains why their comrades never managed to take out Luke, Leia and Han in all those Star Wars movies. "What I want most out of The Mandalorian season 2 is more of Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally's Imperial scout troopers," wrote one Twitter user.

Wrote another, "Please tell me the season finale of The Mandalorian is just a backdoor pilot for a spinoff about Jason Sudeikis as a sarcastic, inefficient scout trooper."

What I want most out of #TheMandalorian season 2 is more of Jason Sudeikis and Adam Pally’s Imperial scout troopers. pic.twitter.com/QHBLVUJJtL — Jordan Zakarin (@jordanzakarin) December 27, 2019

Please tell me the season finale of @themandalorian is just a backdoor pilot for a spinoff about Jason Sudeikis as a sarcastic, inefficient scout trooper. — Amy Lutz (@amylutz4) December 27, 2019

Mandalorian fans will have to wait awhile, but they'll eventually get more of the series. Showrunner Jon Favreau confirmed on Friday that a second season of The Mandalorian is coming in fall 2020.