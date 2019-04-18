Jason Momoa sacrifices beard to save the Earth

Screenshot by Erin Carson/CNET

Proponents of facial hair were dealt a blow in the name of environmentalism on Wednesday.

Actor Jason Momoa, whom you might know as DC's Aquaman, Game of Thrones' Khal Drogo and owner of a prodigious beard, shaved it off to raise awareness for aluminum recycling.

Momoa posted a video on YouTube showing himself taking an electric razor to his facial hair, interspersed with him walking through and handling trash.

"Plastics are killing our planet," Momoa said in the video. He suggested recycling aluminum as an alternative and said 75 percent of the aluminum that's ever been used is still around. In particular, he talked about replacing plastic water bottles with aluminum.

The video comes a few days before Earth Day, April 22.