Jason Momoa coloring book is the perfect gift for somebody you know

Color your world with Khal Drogo, aka Aquaman, aka hunky actor Jason Momoa. A Jason Momoa coloring book for adults was No. 1 on Amazon's New Releases in Comics & Manga Coloring Books for Grown-Ups category as of Thursday. (Spotted via Scary Mommy.)

The book, Crush and Color: Jason Momoa: A Coloring Book of Fantasies With an Epic Dreamboat, is priced at $9.79 on Amazon, and the images are drawn by Italian illustrator Maurizio Campidelli.

Amazon

"Enter a world where Jason Momoa is your sun and stars," the book's promotional copy on Amazon reads, referring to Momoa's Game of Thrones character, Khal Drogo, using the loving nickname wife Daenerys gave him on the HBO show. The book contains 35 images of Momoa, perforated for easy framing. Numerous images are displayed on Amazon, including Momoa walking six dogs at once, Momoa skateboarding, and the actor smiling while soaking in a bubble bath.

If you're a fan of illustrations of hunky male actors, you may want to know that Campidelli has a Keanu Reeves coloring book coming out in June, a Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson version coming in May, and an Idris Elba edition out in September.

Momoa attended Sunday's Golden Globes, where he was caught on camera seated in the Beverly Hilton ballroom baring his sizable arms while dressed in what appeared to be a black tank top. His wife, Lisa Bonet, appeared to be wearing his formal jacket.