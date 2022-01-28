Jason Momoa cast in next Fast and Furious movie

Fast Saga

Jason Momoa is joining the cast of the Fast and Furious franchise, the Fast Saga tweeted Friday.

"The Fast Fam keeps getting bigger. Welcome, Jason Momoa. #F10," the tweet said. No word yet on who Momoa's character will be.

Fast and Furious 10 and 11 are set to close out the movie franchise saga, after F9 released in June 2021 and grossed $726 million in worldwide box office totals.

Spinoffs like 2019's Hobbs and Shaw with Dwayne The Rock Johnson and Jason Statham could continue, however.

F9 added John Cena to the cast as Jakob, Dominic and Mia Toretto's long-lost never-before-mentioned brother, as well as throwing Sung Kang, Lucas Black and Shad Moss back into the mix as Han, Sean and Twinkie. The Rock's character Luke Hobbs was missing from the movie, however, while Statham's Deckard Shaw made a brief appearance.

F10 is set to release sometime in 2023.