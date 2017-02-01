No one needs bodyguards less than 'Aquaman' Jason Momoa

Up Next No faking it, Facebook rakes it in

Jason Momoa doesn't really need bodyguards, though he'd make a good one himself. After all, the actor, who played Dothraki warlord Khal Drogo in "Game of Thrones" and will star in the standalone 2018 "Aquaman" movie, is 6 feet 4 inches (1.93 meters) and more than 200 pounds (91 kilograms).

So when a photo showing the hulking Momoa surrounded by two smaller men in dark suits started making the rounds, it went viral quicker than Drogo could command his khalasar.

While we still have more than a year until "Aquaman" comes out, Momoa fans can see him starring as Declan Harp in the Netflix series "Frontier." And just to further prove his bad-boy status, you might want to watch him throwing axes --sometimes while holding a full Guinness -- in this clip from "Jimmy Kimmel Live." That's a skill any bodyguard might need.

