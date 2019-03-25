Jason Momoa, Alfre Woodard unveil Apple TV Plus show See

Livestream

At Apple's media event Monday, Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard introduced See, a sci-fi drama for the company's new TV streaming service.

The show centers on a future where the world is devastated by a virus, leaving humans blind and only a few million survivors.

The drama will touch on how much of the human experience is visual, and aims to get viewers pondering whether a lack of sight would change who they are, Momoa said.

Now playing: Watch this: Jason Momoa and Alfre Woodard announce new show, See

Momoa, star of Aquaman, will play warrior Baba Voss. Woodard will play Paris, an adviser and priestess. The show is written by Stephen Knight and directed by Francis Lawrence.

The announcement of the show comes as a part of Apple's media event Monday. See is just one of more than 30 shows currently in production for the company.

Be sure to check out everything Apple has announced at the event.