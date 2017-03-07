iPhone or health care? GOP rep says that may be your dilemma

Enlarge Image Alex Wong, Getty Images

The next iPhone could cost you an arm and a leg.

Rep. Jason Chaffetz, a Republican from Utah, suggested Tuesday that people might need to forgo the latest iPhone and instead spend that money on health insurance. While discussing the House Republicans' health care overhaul plans on CNN's "New Day," the lawmaker said that Americans are going to have to start making hard choices soon.

Choices like whether they should get the iPhone 8, expected later this year, or have health insurance.

The next iPhone is expected to cost more than $1,000, according to Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty (via Macrumors). The annual premium for an average American family's health insurance reached $18,142 in 2016, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

"Maybe, rather than getting that new iPhone that they just love and they want to spend hundreds of dollars on, maybe they should invest in their own health care. They've got to make those decisions themselves," Chaffetz said.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment.

The GOP's new health care plan would replace the subsidies of the Affordable Care Act, aka Obamacare, with tax credits and incentives for people to spend that on health insurance. Chaffetz warned that under the overhaul, low-income Americans would have to make spending sacrifices.

