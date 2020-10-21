CNET también está disponible en español.

Jared Leto reportedly back as Joker in Justice League Snyder Cut

Actors Ben Affleck, Henry Cavill, Gal Gadot and Ray Fisher are also shooting new footage for Zack Snyder's version.

Jared Leto reportedly will be playing the Suicide Squad version of the Joker in the Snyder Cut Justice League movie. 

 Warner Bros. Pictures

We already know BatmanSupermanWonder Woman and Cyborg will work together on screen as director Zack Snyder intended in his Snyder Cut of the Justice League movie. But now it looks like the Joker will join them.

Actor Jared Leto, who played the classic DC villain in the 2016 movie Suicide Squad, has joined the reshoots for the Snyder Cut, according to The Hollywood Reporter on Wednesday.

Leto joining the Snyder Cut would be unusual since his character didn't appear in the 2017 original. So it raises a few questions as to how much new content will actually appear in this upcoming version of the Justice League movie.

More Snyder Cut

Snyder Cut will be broken into a four-episode limited series on HBO Max in 2021, and will include the new footage that's currently being shot.

Actor Ben Affleck is also returning as Batman, Henry Cavill as SupermanGal Gadot as Wonder Woman and Ray Fisher as Cyborg to shoot new scenes for the Snyder Cut.

There's still no official word whether new scenes will be shot with Ezra Miller as the Flash or Jason Momoa as Aquaman

