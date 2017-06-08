All those hours you spent playing Mario Kart is about to pay off. Universal Studios Japan in Osaka had a groundbreaking ceremony today for Super Nintendo World, a section of the theme park that is scheduled to open in 2020, according to a media release from Universal Studios. The opening will coincide with the 2020 Toyko Olympics.

The main attraction of Super Nintendo World will be a Mario Kart experience, said Mark Woodbury, president of Universal Creative and vice chairman Universal Parks & Resorts, during the ceremony. Details on the attraction are slim, but Universal Studios execs say it "will bring the hugely popular Nintendo game to life in a way that takes theme park entertainment to an entirely new level and goes beyond what Nintendo fans and theme park fans have ever seen." It's unclear if this will include real-life carts and Koopa shells.