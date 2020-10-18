Japanese theme park lets you work from a Ferris wheel

Yomiuriland

The chaos of COVID-19 was sure to forge new ways of working, but here's one you probably wouldn't think of: A work-from-home theme park.

Last week Yomiuriland, a Tokyo, Japan amusement park, began offering a "workcation" package that allows people who work from a laptop to do so by a resort-esque pool or even on a ferris wheel, which has Wi-Fi points throughout.

WFH? We're officially in the WFFW era. Yomiuriland charges 1,900 yen ($18, £14, AU$25) for weekday passes, which includes a poolside booth and an hour pass for the Ferris Wheel.

Like other developed nations, Japan's workforce has heavily shifted from office to remote work since March. In June, its government asked businesses to aim at having at least 70% of their employees work from home. An August Reuters poll showed that 65% of businesses encouraged staff to work remotely. Fujitsu, like Twitter, announced a permanent work-from-home arrangement for its 80,000 employees.

Japan has done relatively well with the pandemic. With 1.32 deaths per 100,000 people, it's suffered far less than the UK (65.68 deaths per 100,000), the United States (67.03), and hard-hit South American nations as Brazil (73.36) and Peru (105.19). There have been just over 92,000 cases in Japan, with 1,670 deaths.

After a day of work at Yomiuriland, you'll be able to pay extra to hit the park's fun areas. But squealers beware: Japan's coronavirus rules mean screaming isn't allowed on rollercoasters.