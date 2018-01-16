'Last Jedi' screenings in Japan let you choose between light, dark sides

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Star Wars fans, get to Japan right now!

Japanese movie-goers can see "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" in with 4DX environmental effects that allow them to choose between the light and dark sides of the Force, enhancing separate Rebel and First Order versions of the movie.

In case you didn't know, 4DX is a South Korean technology that provides movies with added effects tailored to give you different experiences. The effects, designed by CJ Group, can include wind, fog and lighting. Seat motion and vibration can also be added.

The two versions of "Last Jedi" can be seen at the same theaters in Japan, and so far fans have been evenly split between light and dark versions. The effects differ depending on which side the moviegoer has chosen. When a lightsaber battle erupts on screen, for example, the 4DX tech changes reverb and sound effects to highlight the light or dark side.

"The Last Jedi" has been No. 1 at Japanese box offices since its release Dec. 15, pulling in $55 million to date. Those 4DX versions help that bottom line thanks to ticket prices that are roughly $10 more than the $25 (¥2,800) charged for 2D showings and $28.85 (¥3,200) for 3D.

There are no plans to bring the 4DX versions to the US or anywhere else. For now, you can only see them in Japan.