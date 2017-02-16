Japan recycles old smartphones into medals for 2020 Olympics

Getty Images

A box in a government building in Tokyo allows the public to donate any unwanted mobile phones, which will then be used to make medals for the upcoming 2020 Olympic games.

No, that won't mean the medals will look like compacted Nokia 3310 handsets -- instead, gold, silver and bronze will be extracted from the phones, which will then go into the finished medals, Reuters reports.

Collection boxes will be installed in various government buildings and stores of major Japanese telecoms provider NTT DoCoMo in April.

As well as a clear environmental benefit, the project aims to reduce costs of the games which are currently expected to cost around $16.8 billion.