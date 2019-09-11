Japan might have to dump radioactive Fukushima water into the sea

James Martin/CNET

In the eight years since the Fukushima nuclear disaster, Japan's Tokyo Electric Power Company (Tepco) has collected more than 1.1 million tons of contaminated water and it's running out of space to store it all. The country's environment minister offered a worrying solution to the problem on Tuesday -- dumping it into the Pacific Ocean.

"The only option will be to drain it into the sea and dilute it," Yoshiaki Harada told reporters in Tokyo, according to Reuters. "The whole of the government will discuss this, but I would like to offer my simple opinion."

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga separately emphasized that the government hadn't settled on a course of action, CNN reported.

The massive March 11, 2011 earthquake caused three of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant's reactors to melt down, releasing radiation into the air and forcing the evacuation of more than 160,000 people from the area. Tepco's been storing contaminated water from the reactors in 900 tanks on the grounds at Daiichi, but a spokesperson told CNET's Roger Cheng that it expects to run out of space in the 37.7-million-square-foot facility sometime in 2020.

"We're conscious of the fact that we can't keep storing more and more water," Kenji Abe said through an interpreter.

An impermeable ice wall is currently keeping radioactive contaminants from the melted-down reactors from spilling into the water, as robots assist in the cleanup.

The Japanese Ministry of the Environment didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

