James Michael Tyler, 'Gunther' in Friends, dies aged 59

Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

After a battle with prostate cancer, James Michael Tyler, who famously played Gunther on the long-running sitcom Friends, has died aged 59.

Friends producer Kevin Bright announced the news on Twitter.

"James Michael Tyler Our Gunther passed away last night," Bright tweeted. "He was an incredible person who spent his final days helping others. God bless you James, Gunther lives forever."

Tyler first revealed his diagnosis shortly after the Friends reunion show earlier this year. On NBC's Today show said the cancer had left his lower body paralyzed, preventing him from appearing on the reunion show.

Actor James Michael Tyler (@slate_michael) played Gunther on “Friends” for 10 years, but he was unable to attend the recent cast reunion in person because he’s been battling a serious health issue. Now he’s sharing his news for the first time with @craigmelvin. pic.twitter.com/272tg4Sbvc — TODAY (@TODAYshow) June 21, 2021

The official Friends Twitter account also posted a tribute to Tyler.

Warner Bros. Television mourns the loss of James Michael Tyler, a beloved actor and integral part of our FRIENDS family. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, colleagues and fans. ❤️☕️ pic.twitter.com/9coGnT5BHz — FRIENDS (@FriendsTV) October 24, 2021

"The world knew him as Gunther, the seventh 'Friend,' from the hit series Friends, but Michael's loved ones knew him as an actor, musician, cancer-awareness advocate and loving husband," his manager said, in a statement.

As Gunther, Tyler played a barista at the fictional, now iconic, Central Perk coffee shop. His role revolved around a long unrequited crush on Rachel, the character played by Jennifer Aniston. It was a reoccurring role that accounted for some of the most memorable -- and hilarious -- moments on the show.

Tyler also made appearances on shows like Sabrina the Teenage Witch and Scrubs. He's survived by his wife, Jennifer Carno.