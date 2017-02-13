'Buffy' alum James Marsters to join Marvel's 'Runaways' on Hulu

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Good news for those who have a Spike-shaped hole in their hearts after both "Buffy the Vampire Slayer" and "Angel" ended. Fans of the blond, bad-boy vampire will get to see the actor who played him, James Marsters, in the upcoming Marvel superhero series "Runaways."

Based on the popular Marvel comic series created by Brian K. Vaughan and Adrian Alphona, "Runaways" tells what happens when teenagers discover their parents are part of an evil crime organization known as The Pride. The teens also learn they have inherited their parents' superpowers.

Marsters joins actors Annie Wersching, Kevin Weisman, Brigid Brannagh, Ever Carradine, Ryan Sands, Angel Parker, Brittany Ishibashi, James Yaegashi and Kip Pardue to play The Pride in the live-action series.

"We are so excited to have assembled our Pride, though for the fate of humanity we should be very concerned," Executive Producers Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage said on the Marvel website.

Marsters and Carradine will play Victor and Janet Stein, parents to Chase (Gregg Sulkin).

"He (Victor) is an engineering genius who has lofty expectations for his son, and when they aren't met, retribution can be fierce; and she (Janet) is a perfect PTA mom harboring a brilliant mind of her own, and who longs for more from her life," Marvel said.

Marsters tweeted about filming "Runaways" with a not-so-revealing photo of his trailer's floor.

Marvel's "Runaways" TV series is created by Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and will debut on Hulu. Filming for the series began this month.

