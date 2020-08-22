As promised by director James Gunn, the DC FanDome panel for The Suicide Squad revealed details from the 2021 movie on Saturday, and also revealed who's playing which villain. In addition, the panel shared a teaser with some movie footage and behind-the-scenes glimpses at the action-filled movie.
Idris Elba, it turns out, is playing Bloodsport; wrestler-actor John Cena is playing Peacemaker; longtime Gunn pal Nathan Fillion is playing TDK; and Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson is playing Blackguard. Some of the roles were already known, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn; Viola Davis as Amanda Waller; Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag; and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. The full character list can be seen in a video shared to social media.
Gunn's been promising fans the fan event would share peeks at the film. He's also said fans shouldn't fear he wasn't given a free hand to make the film he wanted, tweeting it's "100%, zero interference, no-holds-barred ME."
Gunn wrote and directed the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films for Marvel, but signed on for The Suicide Squad after Marvel briefly fired him for off-color tweets. Producer Peter Safran has said The Suicide Squad is not a direct sequel to the original 2016 film Suicide Squad, though it features numerous returning characters played by the same actors. The similarity of the titles is confusing, but the second movie uses "The" in its title.
