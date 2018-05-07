Marvel

Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead.

If you didn't find Avengers: Infinity War quite sad enough, read on, Kleenex in hand.

On Sunday night, a fan on Twitter asked Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn a question about an exchange between two of the Guardians who also appear in Infinity War.

As you know if you saw the film (and if you didn't see it, stop reading), Thanos obtains all the infinity stones and dissolves half the universe's population into dust. (Click here to find out if he killed you too.)

Almost all of the Guardians of the Galaxy fall on the unlucky turned-to-dust side except for Rocket Raccoon, who watches his best pal Groot begin to fade. Teen Groot has time to call out one last message to his friend, but as with everything he says, it comes out "I am Groot." If you speak Groot, however, you know it translates into one heartbreaking word.

SPOILER...

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

.

“Dad” — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2018

Fans found the translation pretty emotionally wrecking -- including the one who asked in the first place.

That hurts the soul 😭 — Joe Green (@TheMoonBearMan) May 6, 2018

Everything hurts and I think I’m dying after that revelation — Hannah Butler (@hannah_bean18) May 7, 2018

All I can hear in my head now is Rocket saying “No, no, no!” With the most anguish we’ve ever heard from Rocket. 💔 — Kathleen 🌊 (@kizabrat) May 7, 2018

Oh man....thanks for the extra emotional gut punch there Mr. Gunn....Jesus that just add 195,483 extra layers into every Guardians Scene from GOTG2 and Infinity War w/ the Guardians in it. 😢😢😢😢 pic.twitter.com/ZgdqOuptAL — Paul Tracy (@PaulTracy85) May 7, 2018

@JamesGunn I don’t know how much of the Guardians dialogue you wrote for #InfinityWar but having Groot’s final line translated & thinking back to Rocket’s ‘Me Personally I could lose a lot’ line just makes everything that much more prolific & impactful pic.twitter.com/cj5Y5Bwr6y — Paul Tracy (@PaulTracy85) May 7, 2018

Everyone's crying over Groot's last words being 'Dad' meanwhile I'm just here pondering the biological implications(if there are any) pic.twitter.com/8bUAnhjJXF — Lethal Loli (@LethalLoli14) May 7, 2018

My already broken heart just broke a little more and turned into dust. Oops too soon 😩 — mintmintdoodles ✨ (@Mintmintdoodles) May 7, 2018

Gunn apologized, but it was too late.

I’m sorry! He asked! It’s in the script! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 7, 2018

If it's any consolation, I wish I hadn't asked now! 😂😭 — Joe Green (@TheMoonBearMan) May 7, 2018

This isn't the first time Gunn has revealed a sad fact involving poor Groot. If you're sensitive, you may not want to follow the man on Twitter, because who knows what other crushing revelations he's hiding?

Will Groot and the others somehow be resurrected when Avengers 4 comes out in 2019? It's going to be a long, sad wait to find out.