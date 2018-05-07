Warning: Spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War ahead.
If you didn't find Avengers: Infinity War quite sad enough, read on, Kleenex in hand.
On Sunday night, a fan on Twitter asked Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn a question about an exchange between two of the Guardians who also appear in Infinity War.
As you know if you saw the film (and if you didn't see it, stop reading), Thanos obtains all the infinity stones and dissolves half the universe's population into dust. (Click here to find out if he killed you too.)
Almost all of the Guardians of the Galaxy fall on the unlucky turned-to-dust side except for Rocket Raccoon, who watches his best pal Groot begin to fade. Teen Groot has time to call out one last message to his friend, but as with everything he says, it comes out "I am Groot." If you speak Groot, however, you know it translates into one heartbreaking word.
Fans found the translation pretty emotionally wrecking -- including the one who asked in the first place.
Gunn apologized, but it was too late.
This isn't the first time Gunn has revealed a sad fact involving poor Groot. If you're sensitive, you may not want to follow the man on Twitter, because who knows what other crushing revelations he's hiding?
Will Groot and the others somehow be resurrected when Avengers 4 comes out in 2019? It's going to be a long, sad wait to find out.
