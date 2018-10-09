James Gunn may move from Marvel to DC to write Suicide Squad

In the world of comic book movies, this is super indeed: James Gunn, who was fired from Disney's Guardians of the Galaxy movies after old offensive tweets of his resurfaced, may be jumping to DC to work on the next Suicide Squad movie, io9 reported Tuesday. He would reportedly write and possible direct a new film in that series.

Warner Bros. and representatives for Gunn did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Gunn's Guardians films were well-reviewed, but that didn't save his job when the old tweets, which were sent between 2008 and 2012, were made public. He was supported publicly by the Guardians cast, which signed an open letter praising his character and asking that he be given another chance. Since Gunn's firing, the status of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 remains unclear.

The next Suicide Squad movie wouldn't be a sequel, but a "next installment in the franchise," io9 reports. The original film came out in 2016 and it was expected the next film would start filming in 2019.

