James Gunn is hosting a Guardians of the Galaxy 2 watch party on Twitter

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn is hosting a watch party Thursday night on Twitter for the second Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) Guardians movie. He'll be joined by Mantis actress Pom Klementieff and Gef the Ravager actor Steve Agee and "maybe Sean Gunn will join if his lazy ass texts me back." The watch party comes as many people are stuck at home under quarantine and lockdowns amid the spread of the coronavirus.

Great news. Mantis & Gef the Ravager themselves - @PomKlementieff & @steveagee - will be joining us tonight for the #GotGVol2 #QuarantineWatchParty. Please bombard them with questions. Also maybe @seangunn will join if his lazy ass texts me back. pic.twitter.com/zOCd3Izkcq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 23, 2020

"Sean Gunn finally texted me back and said he'll be joining as well," James Gunn added later Thursday. (Sean Gunn responded by saying he'd put his phone down and had been reading a book.)

To join in, just watch Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2 on Disney Plus, iTunes or Blu-Ray at 6 p.m. PT and tweet using the hashtags #GotGVol2 and #QuarantineWatchParty. You can also tweet at the director and actors if you want to ask them a question.

Earlier this week, James Gunn also gifted us with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mixtape on Spotify filled with more songs from the '60s and '70s. "Today I added Meredith Quill's Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for you to enjoy," Gunn wrote on Instagram on Monday.

While Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 3 is still in the works with an unknown release date, Groot voice actor Vin Diesel last month confirmed the guardians will also be in the fourth Thor movie. He also said there won't be a baby or teenage Groot in the third Guardians movie, but an "Alpha Groot" -- but didn't specify which version of the character will appear in Thor: Love and Thunder.