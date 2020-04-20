James Gunn gifts us a new Guardians of the Galaxy mixtape

Marvel

If you've danced like no one's watching to Guardians of the Galaxy's feel-good soundtrack, James Gunn has a gift. The director put together a hefty new Guardians playlist on Spotify of more songs from the '60s and '70s, hitting those soft rock, pop rock beats Peter Quill would happily dance to across an alien planet.

"Today I added Meredith Quill's Complete Awesome Mix to my Spotify account for you to enjoy," Gunn wrote on Instagram on Monday.

Peter's mixtapes, a gift from his mother Meredith who tragically died, connect him to Earth while he's off being Star Lord on a big adventure in outer space.

Not all of her favorites made it to the two movies, but the silver lining is they can be enjoyed in a playlist, perfect for listening to while working from home.

"I never intended on sharing these songs," Gunn wrote, "as I might use them in future movies.

"But I think the need for all of us to have some joyousness in these difficult times outweighs all that."

Listen to Meredith Quill's Complete Awesome Mix, featuring David Bowie, Lou Reed, Stevie Wonder and more, on Spotify here.