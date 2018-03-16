CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

James Gunn confirms 'Guardians Vol. 3' follows Avengers 4

The Marvel timeline following "Avengers: Infinity War" and its sequel is starting to take shape.

"Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn took to Twitter Friday to answer two key fan questions following the release of the new "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer. With fan speculation reaching a fever pitch in anticipation of the April 2 "Infinity Wars" debut, Gunn made it clear when the next Guardians film would take place.

Most important of all, Gunn teased that some Guardians might not make it out of the next duo of "Avengers" films.

After Friday morning's trailer, and the persistent hints from Marvel that the MCU's character lineup would be trimmed in the next few years, it wouldn't be a surprise to see members of the Guardians end in some heroic sacrifice.

Unless Captain America beats them to it...

avengers-new-capthanos

Cap, no!

 Marvel Studios
Next Article: Google: Android is just as secure as the other guys