James Dyson Award 2014 opens to young inventors

Titan Arm, 2013 winner of the James Dyson Award.

(Credit: James Dyson Award)

The James Dyson Award for excellence in engineering design has been opened to young inventors for the 2014 competition.

The competition, which has a total prize fund of over AU$180,000, focuses on practical designs that offer elegant solutions to various problems. Previous winners include last year's Titan Arm, a low-cost robotic prosthetic designed to reduce workplace injury; SafetyNet, a humane fishing net that allows smaller fish to escape; and Reactiv, an inflatable safety jacket for motorcyclists.

Australia has traditionally performed well at the awards. In 2010, Samuel Adeloju won the top prize for Longreach, a bazooka that fires life jackets to people struggling in the water, and in 2011, Edward Linnacre scooped up the honours for Airdrop, an irrigation system that harvests water from the air.

"A bright idea is just the start," James Dyson said. "Developing and commercialising patentable technology is the hard part. We must encourage and financially support young engineers to solve the problems of today — and tomorrow. I'm looking for people that don't just have a brilliant idea, but also the burning desire to make it a reality."

The competition is open to university students and recent graduates (within four years post-graduation), and offers a $US3500 prize for national winners, US$7500 for international runners-up, and a grand international prize of US$45,000 plus US$15,000 for the winner's university.

To enter, applicants need to submit footage, sketches, images and explanations of their ideas to the James Dyson Award website. Head over for more information on terms and conditions, and how to enter.