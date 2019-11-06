James Dean will be resurrected with CGI for new movie

Getty Images

Welcome to the 21st century, where even death can't stop actors from being cast in new roles.

James Dean, who died in 1955, has been "posthumously cast" in Finding Jack, a film about military dogs during the Vietnam War era, The Hollywood Reporter said Wednesday. Directors Anton Ernst and Tati Golykh are making the film, an adaptation of the Gareth Crocker novel by the same name, through their production house Magic City Films, which reportedly acquired the rights to use Dean's image from his family.

Dean will take on a secondary lead role, playing a character named Rogan, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"We searched high and low for the perfect character to portray the role of Rogan, which has some extreme complex character arcs, and after months of research, we decided on James Dean," Ernst told the publication. "We feel very honored that his family supports us and will take every precaution to ensure that his legacy as one of the most epic film stars to date is kept firmly intact. The family views this as his fourth movie, a movie he never got to make. We do not intend to let his fans down."

Dean's character will be constructed with full-body CGI using footage and photos of the late actor, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The character will reportedly be voiced by another actor.

Preproduction for the film reportedly kicks off Nov. 17. A worldwide release is slated for Veterans Day of next year, The Hollywood Reporter says.

This could, of course, mean future opportunities to digitally resurrect other influential people.

"This opens up a whole new opportunity for many of our clients who are no longer with us," Mark Roesler, CEO of CMG Worldwide, which represents Dean's family, told The Hollywood Reporter.

Magic City Films didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.