James Corden will seek his 'successor' on new Snapchat show

Snapchat will debut yet another original short-form series with a traditional TV brand -- this time, a show with late-night host James Corden, according to a statement from the disappearing-photos app's owner Snap on Tuesday.

The series, called "James Corden's Next James Corden," will be available in the fall and will chronicle Corden hunting for his eventual successor to host "The Late Late Show." (Note: Corden's show is broadcast by CBS, the parent company of CNET.)

"While Corden is by no means leaving 'The Late Late Show' anytime soon, he knows that someday, years and years from now, he'll have to hand over the reins to a new host, and he wants ample time to select and groom a worthy successor," Snap said.

Corden has become a big thing for short-form online video. His Carpool Karaoke series of online shorts was the top viral video on YouTube last year. Apple Music has ordered a spinoff series based on Carpool Karaoke.