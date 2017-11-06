James Comey starts tweeting under real name

Getty Images

James Comey has ditched his Twitter pseudonym for something more straightforward: @Comey.

The former head of the FBI went public on the social media platform on Monday, with, what else, a tweet.

"Here's my new handle," Comey wrote. "Glad to be part of the Twitterverse. Grateful to Reinhold for the cover these last few years."

The "Reinhold" he's talking about is Reinhold Niebuhr, a protestant theologian who Comey wrote about as the subject of his college thesis. Niebuhr was one of Comey's previous social media monikers.

Guessing Comey's identity online has become a parlor game of sorts. Earlier this year, then-Gizmodo writer Ashley Feinberg figured out the Niebuhr account actually belonged to Comey. After that, it was suspected that the handle @Formerbu was controlled by Comey, and it was confirmed last month after the account tweeted a photo of the former FBI director on a country road in Iowa.

Comey's timing is notable. He's promoting a new book, called "A Higher Loyalty: Truth, Lies and Leadership" due out in the spring.