James Cameron congratulates Marvel on beating Avatar in the box office

James Cameron

This past weekend was a big one for Marvel Studios. Not only did the company reveal plenty of movies for its upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe Phase 4 at San Diego Comic-Con, but it also reached the top of the box office with Avengers: Endgame surpassing 2009's Avatar. One person congratulating the studio was the film's director, James Cameron.

Cameron tweeted his congratulations Monday morning from the official Avatar Twitter account. The tweet consisted of Iron Man surrounded by woodsprites from the film with a caption reading "Oel ngati kameie," which is Na'vi for "I see you."

Saturday was when Avengers: Endgame took the top spot with $2.79 billion in ticket sales, putting Avatar in second place at $2.789 billion.

This is the second congrats from the Avatar director. In May, Cameron gave kudos to the Marvel team when Avengers: Endgame grossed more than the director's previous box office mega-hit, Titanic.

Cameron is following a tradition of directors congratulating others for their box office smashes. Most notably, Steven Spielberg and George Lucas praised one another when their respective films, Star Wars, Jaws and Jurassic Park, outearned one the other.

Previous examples of this box office baton that's been passed since 1977, starting with Steven Spielberg himself. (Cameron is the only director to pass to himself, from Titanic to Avatar.) pic.twitter.com/RHQC6tSsiM — Fandango (@Fandango) July 22, 2019

Saturday was also the day Marvel Studios revealed its upcoming movies including Thor 4: Love and Thunder, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Blade starring Marhersella Ali.

