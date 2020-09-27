James Cameron confirms Avatar 2 and 3 are almost complete

20th Century Studios

We've seen set pictures and concept art of the Avatar sequels currently shooting in New Zealand, and now director James Cameron has provided an update on where production is at. It turns out, the live-action shooting for Avatar 2 and 3 is almost done.

"So, where we are right now [is] I'm down in New Zealand shooting. We're shooting the remainder of the live-action. We've got about 10 percent left to go. We're 100 percent complete on Avatar 2 and we're sort of 95 percent complete on Avatar 3," Cameron said in a video call with Terminator friend Arnold Schwarzenegger over the weekend ahead of the 2020 Austrian World Summit environmental conference (via The Independent).

Cameron also explained the effect the coronavirus pandemic had on delaying shooting.

"COVID hit us like it hit everybody… We lost about four and a half months of production. As a result of that, we've rolled around one more full year for a release in December of 2022. That's been announced already. Now that doesn't mean I have an extra year to finish the film, because the day we deliver Avatar 2 we'll just start working on finishing Avatar 3."

Avatar 2 will see the return of Sam Worthington as Jake Sully, Zoe Saldana, Giovanni Ribisi and Sigourney Weaver -- in a different role to Dr. Grace Augustine, which we've already seen involves underwater stunt work.

Avatar 2 is currently scheduled for release on Dec. 16, 2022, a full year later than its original release date. Avatar is in the same boat: Its release date jumped from December 2023 to Dec. 20, 2024.