James Bond's No Time To Die crosses $700 million mark internationally

MGM

James Bond's No Time To Die has become the biggest Hollywood movie of the pandemic overseas.

After seven weeks in cinemas across the world, Bond 25 has crossed the $700 million mark, $558 million of which comes from the international box office (via Deadline).

This makes No Time To Die, featuring Daniel Craig's final outing as 007, the biggest Hollywood movie overseas in 2021 and throughout the pandemic, zooming past F9. Note that F9, which was released in June, is still ahead of No Time To Die overall in box office takings by about $12 million.

Meanwhile, Marvel's Eternals, released earlier in November, has now reached $281 million worldwide.