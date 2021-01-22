James Bond: No Time To Die has been delayed once again

MGM/Universal Pictures

No Time To Die, the latest entry into the storied James Bond franchise, was supposed to come out in 2020. More recently, it had a planned release date of April, but thanks to COVID-19 and its impact on cinema as a whole, No Time To Die, starring Daniel Craig, has a brand new release date.

And that date is Oct. 8, 2021.

NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/HZlNG5kz8t — James Bond (@007) January 22, 2021

Hopefully this release date will stick.

No Time To Die is the 25th Bond movie from Eon Productions, dating back to Sean Connery's Dr. No in 1962, and it's directed by Cary Joji Fukinaga, most famous for helming movies like Jane Eyre and the recent remake of Stephen King's It. It marks Craig's fifth turn as 007.

Craig previously appeared as Bond in Casino Royale (2006), Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). He's the sixth actor to portray cinema's most famous secret agent, following Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan.

According to Craig, No Time To Die will be his final outing as 007.

We'll believe it when we see it. Literally.