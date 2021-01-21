Resident Evil Village PS5, Xbox Series X Walmart restock Third stimulus check details Galaxy S21 review Inauguration memes Amanda Gorman's poem Lady Gaga's rendition of national anthem

James Bond: No Time To Die has been delayed again

No Time To Die has been pushed back to later in 2021,

bond-poster

This will apparently be Daniel Craig's last outing as James Bond.

 MGM/Universal Pictures

No Time To Die, the latest entry into the storied James Bond franchise was supposed to come out in 2020. Most recently it had a release date in April but thanks to COVID-19and its impact on cinema as a whole, No Time To Die has a brand new release date.

And that date is October 8, 2021.

Hopefully this release date will stick.

No Time To Die is the 25th Bond movie and is directed by Cary Joji Fukinaga, most famous for helming movies like Jane Eyre and the recent remake of Stephen King's It. According to Daniel Craig, No Time To Die will be his final outing as James Bond. 

We'll believe it when we see it. Literally.

