James Bond: No Time To Die has been delayed again

MGM/Universal Pictures

No Time To Die, the latest entry into the storied James Bond franchise was supposed to come out in 2020. Most recently it had a release date in April but thanks to COVID-19and its impact on cinema as a whole, No Time To Die has a brand new release date.

And that date is October 8, 2021.

NO TIME TO DIE 8 October 2021 pic.twitter.com/HZlNG5kz8t — James Bond (@007) January 22, 2021

Hopefully this release date will stick.

No Time To Die is the 25th Bond movie and is directed by Cary Joji Fukinaga, most famous for helming movies like Jane Eyre and the recent remake of Stephen King's It. According to Daniel Craig, No Time To Die will be his final outing as James Bond.

We'll believe it when we see it. Literally.