Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley: Start time, how to watch, everything you need to know

Jake Paul is fighting former UFC champion Tyron Woodley this month, August 29. Showtime Sports recently released a 30-second promotional video to hype fans up for the fight. It shows the two fighters in what seems like a Star Trek-style holodeck experience, where they appear to be fighting, but one boxer at a time is see-through, appearing as a ghostly computer figure. It's a bit creepy.

It's been a big year for the Paul brothers. Back in June, Logan Paul fought boxing champ Floyd Mayweather Jr., in what was hardly the fight of the century. Now, Jake Paul will fight mixed martial artist Tyron Woodley. And if you need a bizarro reason to watch, the loser has to get a tattoo proclaiming their love for the fight's winner. What in the name of Mike Tyson's face tattoo is even going on here?

When is the fight?



Mark your calendars for Aug. 29 at 8 p.m ET/5 p.m. PT. The big event will be held in Paul's hometown of Cleveland, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Official fight poster💰Look into my eyes…I am knocking Tyron out on Sunday August 29th. Live on PPV everywhere @showtimeboxing pic.twitter.com/fn4gew2ry3 — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 15, 2021

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

The fight will air on Showtime pay-per-view, meaning you don't need to be a regular Showtime subscriber to pay for and watch the fight.

Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza told MMA Fighting on Aug. 2 that the fight will cost viewers $59.99. Not cheap.

"That reflects a couple of things," Espinoza said of the price. "It's in the ballpark of where similar fights have been. It is at a point below a lot of other higher priced PPVs, but in particular on this one, I think you've got a full boxing card of exciting young fighters. That was the key."

Keep an eye on Showtime's fight page, which eventually should be updated with how to buy the fight. We'll add the link here too, once it's live.

There also will be a live audience at the Cleveland arena. Tickets start at $10 and went on sale to the general public on July 22.

Why is the fight happening?

The Paul brothers, Logan and Jake, are both YouTubers turned boxers, which seems like an odd career path, but it is what it is. For one thing, they're young. Jake Paul is just 24, and Logan Paul is 26, so they've got youth on their side, plus their YouTube cash gives the option to do whatever they want with their free time. And what they want, apparently, is to beat people up and get beat up in return.These fights aren't always for the record books, but for the bank books. (Logan Paul's June bout with 44-year-old Mayweather was simply an exhibition.) While Jake Paul has fought three professional bouts, and won them all, his opponents weren't professional boxers at their prime. Paul beat YouTuber AnEsonGib, former professional basketball player Nate Robinson and retired MMA fighter Ben Askren. (That last one was quick.) And all of the Paul brothers' fights draw headlines and chatter, and add to their fame and bank balances.

Woodley talked some trash about Jake Paul at the Askren fight, and that led to the planned Paul-Woodley fight. "Easiest fight of my career and biggest purse of my career all in one night," Woodley said of the Paul match, . "Basically, they brought me in to take out the trash."

Fight details

Fighters will weigh in at 190 pounds, which is what Paul weighed when he took down Ben Askren in April in a whopping two-minute-long fight. Woodley fought in the UFC at 170 pounds.

Paul stands at 6-foot-1, and Woodley at 5-foot-9. Paul is listed with a 76-inch reach to Woodley's 74-inch reach.

The fighters will wear 10-ounce gloves and fight in a 20x20 ring, ESPN reports. The fight is scheduled for eight rounds.

Tattoo you

The two fighters have a riding on the outcome. If Paul loses, he has to get "I love Tyron Woodley" tattooed on him somewhere, and if Woodley loses, he has to get "I love Jake Paul" as a tattoo. (Both fighters are already tattooed, so one more won't exactly be a novel concept.)

Whoever gets the tattoo, you just know there'll be plenty of publicity about the actual tattooing itself, not to mention photos of the final embarrassing product. (Smart tattoo artists in the Paul-Woodley circle are probably already thinking about how to eventually cover up or disguise the message.)

Second fight? TBA...

Whatever the outcome, Woodley already thinks one fight won't be enough.

"We're probably going to fight twice, to be honest," he said.

Paul isn't so sure about that second fight.

"I'm not going to fight Woodley after I beat him," Paul said, according to the LA Times. "There's no point, you know. I'm gonna finish him violently, so there won't be a fight two."

Who is Jake Paul?

Jake Paul is the younger of the two Paul brothers, and in addition to his internet videos, he's known for playing Dirk Mann in the Disney Channel show Bizaardvark. He began his boxing career in 2018 and has won all three of his professional bouts.

Like his brother, he's controversial. In July 2020, he made headlines for throwing a giant party in Calabasas, California, in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. Asked about the party, he told a reporter for The Daily Beast that COVID-19 was a hoax, then later denied saying it, leading to the reporter posting audio proving Paul did make the hoax comments. In that same interview, Paul also claimed "98% of news is fake" and falsely claimed that "medical professionals" say masks do nothing to protect against the virus.

Here's the audio of @JakePaul telling me COVID is "a hoax," that America should open back up, and comparing it to the flu: https://t.co/bqQKvQrUjs — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) November 27, 2020

He doesn't just make headlines at his own events. Jake Paul's brother, Logan, fought Floyd Mayweather Jr. in June, and in May, at a promotional event for the fight, Jake Paul mouthed off at the fighter and snatched Mayweather's hat. He then started selling black baseball caps with the words "gotcha hat" printed on them.

Who is Tyron Woodley?

Woodley, 39, started in MMA back in 2009, became UFC welterweight champion in 2016 and defended his title four times, losing it in 2019.

Like Paul, he has an entertainment career as well. He's appeared in numerous movies in small roles, and has hosted a podcast and a TMZ web show.

Woodley says this may be his first boxing match, but it won't be his last.

"At the end of the day, I'm in boxing right now," he said, . "(Paul's) my first opponent. This is your first and everybody else's first chance to watch me box."

Co-main event and undercard

There's one other big fight on Showtime's card for the night, plus three smaller ones. Featherweight world champion Amanda Serrano (40-1-1) will take on super bantamweight world champion Yamileth Mercado, who's 18-2-0.

"Not too many people want to fight me. It's going to be a great fight," Serrano said, according to World Boxing News.

Mercado said she began her career at featherweight before going down to bantamweight and is excited to fight in her old weight class again.

"We're going to leave it all in the ring, and the ladies are going to be stealing the show," she said, according to the World Boxing News report.

While the Serrano-Mercado fight is being billed as a "co-main event," there are also three fights on the undercard. Ivan Barancyhk will fight Montana Love, Daniel Dubois will take on Juiseppe Cusumano, and Tommy Fury will fight Anthony Taylor.