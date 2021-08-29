Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley memes: Light-up trunks, Dude Wipes, that tattoo

Twitter

Another weekend, another Jake Paul victory. Yep, the social-media video star is now 4-0 after defeating former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a split decision on Sunday night. Paul claimed he was taking a pay cut in order to give all the other fighters their biggest purse ever. But don't cry for Paul, he's laughing all the way to the bank -- one estimate is that he made a cool $2 million for a night's work.

But the memes and jokes surrounding Sunday's event are free and fabulous, so let's explore.

The tattoo

As you may have heard, the fighters made a pre-fight bet. The loser gets a tattoo proclaiming their love for the winner. After the fight, Paul told Woodley that he'll give him a rematch if Woodley follows through on the "I love Jake Paul" tattoo. Huh? Didn't Woodley already agree to get the tattoo, rematch or no? Anyway, they shook on it, so ... round two, anyone?

the bet before the fight was the loser gets the tattoo.. seems weird/fishy that it got brought up again in order for a 2nd fight lol — ZScript (@zscript775) August 30, 2021

The tattoo made its way into a bunch of memes, one of which jokes about "Tyron Woodley ducking Jake Paul's tattoo artist at the venue."

Tyron Woodley ducking Jake Paul’s tattoo artist at the venue pic.twitter.com/EqlguDTRNj — fzn (@faizans_7) August 30, 2021

Laser removal surgery looking real good for Tyron rn. — Finna (@raqayiq) August 30, 2021

Tyron Woodley JUST agreed to get a "I love Jake Paul" tattoo just so he can get another crack at Jake Paul.



I'm... I'm... I'm more than slightly ashamed. The second hand embarrassment is real with me right now. — MartialMind 🇳🇬🇺🇲 (@MartialMind1) August 30, 2021

like tyron woodley isn’t going to get a jake paul tattoo to desperately get a rematch. that’s not a real thing that we watched. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) August 30, 2021

The I love Jake Paul tattoo that Tyron should get before the rematch: pic.twitter.com/DrzvtFQcFy — TogaMMA🏴‍☠️🕷 (@Toga_MMA) August 30, 2021

Paul's trunks

Boxing trunks aren't just clothing any more. Paul wore trunks decorated with LED lights, and you just know people had thoughts on that.

Cracked one Twitter user, "Are they going to light up when he's hit like the outfits in fencing and score a point for Woodley?"

Said another, "Good because soon it's lights out for him anyways."

Jake Paul has LED lights on his boxing trunks.#PaulWoodley pic.twitter.com/M7BkpZ2WtN — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) August 30, 2021

Are they going to light up when he's hit like the outfits in fencing and score a point for Woodley? — Matthew Wilcox (@mtwilcox12) August 30, 2021

Good because soon it’s lights out for him anyways — Raymundooo (@Rp3nyg22) August 30, 2021

It be a night light for when he wakes up — Mr. Common Sense (@coviphobe) August 30, 2021

Led belts been out since 2004 calm down — Carl From “TheSouthSide” (@CThesouthside) August 30, 2021

Dude Wipes

Woodley may not have had LED light-up trunks, but he did have the name of a flushable personal-hygiene wipe -- Dude Wipes -- right across the butt of his own trunks.

The company crowed about it even when Woodley lost, tweeting a little bathroom humor with "Great Fight. We want a #2.:

Fully appreciate that the guys at @DUDEwipes got their logo on Tyron Woodley’s behind. pic.twitter.com/IL4Fzn3WoZ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 30, 2021

Thank goodness Tyron Woodley has been unleashed to represent Dude Wipes. — Ben Fowlkes (@benfowlkesMMA) August 30, 2021

which employee’s idea it was to slap dude wipes brand across Woodley’s ass needs a big-time promotion pic.twitter.com/OegSqcjdeq — Chandler (@_channabis) August 30, 2021

Jake fighting a box of Dude Wipes — Jeff 🐻⬇️🅰️ (@jessebritches) August 30, 2021

Paul takes a big punch

Paul dominated for the first few rounds, but Woodley started to come back around round 4. And when Paul took a big punch and hit the ropes, social media hit back. Let's just say people like to see Paul get punched.

"Woodley got to punch Jake Paul in his face multiple times," wrote one Twitter user. "Win or lose thats a huge W!"

Said another, "Paul won the fight but Woodley had the most significant punch and round of the fight."

#jakepaulvstyronwoodley Woodley got to punch Jake Paul in his face multiple times. Win or lose thats a huge W! pic.twitter.com/kGfYnhkSos — ChilledWill (@ChilledWill) August 30, 2021

paul won the fight but woodley had the most significant punch and round of the fight #PaulWoodley — Angel ⚡️ (@vAngelHdz) August 30, 2021

Me watching Woodley punch Jake Paul. pic.twitter.com/PvJZ18PZjJ — Lord Michael O’Brien (@mikey_obz) August 30, 2021

And it wouldn't be a fight involving one of the Paul brothers if people weren't declaring that the fix was in.

"The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight was rigged," wrote one Twitter user. "Jake nearly died from one punch."

Said another, "Woodley had Paul seeing stars in round four and came out in round five and didn't even try to throw a punch. This was a complete set up to try to make Paul seem legit. Now he will fight Fury, who isn't a real boxer either."

The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight was rigged, Jake nearly died from one punch pic.twitter.com/cJQzUnM2vP — Buck3teers (@buck3teers) August 30, 2021

Woodley had Paul seeing stars in round four and came out in round five and didn’t even try to throw a punch. This was a complete set up to try to make Paul seem legit. Now he will fight Fury, who isn’t a real boxer either.



5 non-fight fights.



People paying for them: pic.twitter.com/lPsVfAKhzk — Robert Wilson 🏈 (@TheFFGator) August 30, 2021

If this WASN’T rigged, Woodley would’ve ended the fight right there. You could tell it took one more solid punch for Paul to be out for the count, but that wouldn’t cash the checks. https://t.co/Iy6uwAajVE — Kevin Scott (@DoubleOh_Kevin) August 30, 2021

Paul said after the fight that he might take a break for a while, but fans are already calling for him to fight Tommy Fury, the brother of current heavyweight king Tyson Fury, who easily won his fight on Sunday against Anthony Taylor.