Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley memes: Light-up trunks, Dude Wipes, that tattoo

Another weekend, another Jake Paul victory. Yep, the social-media video star is now 4-0 after defeating former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a split decision on Sunday night. Paul claimed he was taking a pay cut in order to give all the other fighters their biggest purse ever. But don't cry for Paul, he's laughing all the way to the bank -- one estimate is that he made a cool $2 million for a night's work.
But the memes and jokes surrounding Sunday's event are free and fabulous, so let's explore.
The tattoo
As you may have heard, the fighters made a pre-fight bet. The loser gets a tattoo proclaiming their love for the winner. After the fight, Paul told Woodley that he'll give him a rematch if Woodley follows through on the "I love Jake Paul" tattoo. Huh? Didn't Woodley already agree to get the tattoo, rematch or no? Anyway, they shook on it, so ... round two, anyone?
The tattoo made its way into a bunch of memes, one of which jokes about "Tyron Woodley ducking Jake Paul's tattoo artist at the venue."
Paul's trunks
Boxing trunks aren't just clothing any more. Paul wore trunks decorated with LED lights, and you just know people had thoughts on that.
Cracked one Twitter user, "Are they going to light up when he's hit like the outfits in fencing and score a point for Woodley?"
Said another, "Good because soon it's lights out for him anyways."
Dude Wipes
Woodley may not have had LED light-up trunks, but he did have the name of a flushable personal-hygiene wipe -- Dude Wipes -- right across the butt of his own trunks.
The company crowed about it even when Woodley lost, tweeting a little bathroom humor with "Great Fight. We want a #2.:
Paul takes a big punch
Paul dominated for the first few rounds, but Woodley started to come back around round 4. And when Paul took a big punch and hit the ropes, social media hit back. Let's just say people like to see Paul get punched.
"Woodley got to punch Jake Paul in his face multiple times," wrote one Twitter user. "Win or lose thats a huge W!"
Said another, "Paul won the fight but Woodley had the most significant punch and round of the fight."
And it wouldn't be a fight involving one of the Paul brothers if people weren't declaring that the fix was in.
"The Jake Paul vs Tyron Woodley fight was rigged," wrote one Twitter user. "Jake nearly died from one punch."
Said another, "Woodley had Paul seeing stars in round four and came out in round five and didn't even try to throw a punch. This was a complete set up to try to make Paul seem legit. Now he will fight Fury, who isn't a real boxer either."
Paul said after the fight that he might take a break for a while, but fans are already calling for him to fight Tommy Fury, the brother of current heavyweight king Tyson Fury, who easily won his fight on Sunday against Anthony Taylor.