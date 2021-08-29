Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley fight purse: How much did the fighters make tonight?

Cliff Hawkins/Getty Images

Jake Paul just defeated former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in a split decision. Why did this fight even happening? Money, duh. But how much exactly?

Jake Paul told the U.K. Mirror that he is taking a pay cut on the fight in order to pay the undercard fighters more than they've ever made before for a fight. Even his opponent, Woodley, will benefit, Paul said.

"It's coming out of my pockets for sure," Paul told the Mirror. "Like, directly out of my purse. Everyone on the card is getting the biggest pay-day that they've ever had as a fighter and that's just part of my movement. Look, these fighters deserve more and I want everyone to be excited and I want everyone to know that we as fighters should take care of each other."

In addition to the Paul-Woodley bout, other fights on Sunday include Amanda Serrano vs. Yamileth Mercado, Ivan Baranchyk vs. Montana Love, Daniel Dubois vs. Joe Cusumano and Tommy Fury vs. Anthony Taylor.

Showtime didn't respond to a request for comment on how much Paul and Woodley will earn for the fight. One website, Sporting Free, estimates that Paul is guaranteed $1 million, and will double that with his share of the pay-per-view money. Woodley, the site claims, will earn half of that -- $500,000 for the fight, and then doubling that to $1 million after pay-per-view money is counted.

Paul fought Ben Askren earlier in 2021. MMA Fighting reported that Paul earned $690,000 for that fight to Askren's $500,000.

Here are the salaries for #PaulAskren



Ben Askren $500,000

Jake Paul $690,000



Ivan Redkach $250,000

Regis Prograis $850,000



Frank Mir $350,000

Steve Cunningham $150,000



Reykon $80,000

Joe Fournier $220,000



Full purse list and story will be up shortly on @MMAFighting — MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) April 16, 2021

The money won't end there. Paul recently signed a multi-fight deal with Showtime, so as long as he's willing to take the hits, the cash will continue to flow.