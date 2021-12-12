Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2: When and how to watch or stream online

Showtime

Unfortunately, Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury fight has been cancelled. Now, in a last minute switch, Paul is fighting his old foe, Tyron Woodley, for the second time.

On Monday, Fury, the half brother of the reigning heavyweight king Tyson Fury, said he is withdrawing from the planned fight as a result of complications from a broken rib, and is hoping to reschedule their bout for 2022. And Paul said that he's going to fight a rematch with Tyron Woodley instead of fighting Fury.

When is Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley taking place?

The main card starts at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT) on Dec. 18 in Tampa, Florida, at the Amalie Arena.

It won't go unnoticed by viewers that Woodley will only have two weeks to get ready for the bout.

In the UK that means the card will kick off at 2 a.m. on Dec. 19. For fans in Australia that translates to 1 p.m. on Dec. 19.

How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

The fight will be available on PPV through Showtime in the US.

Folks in the UK can watch via BT Sports Box Office. If you're watching in Australia you can order the fight on PPV through Kayo Sports.

Tommy Fury is out

Fury's promoter, Frank Warren, posted a tweet thread on Monday announcing the change.

"I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib," Fury said in one of the tweets. "I can't express how disappointed I am and I really do hope we can get this fight rescheduled in the New Year, I want this fight to still happen more than anything."

ℹ️ Tommy Fury has been forced to withdraw from his December 18th bout with Jake Paul in Florida. pic.twitter.com/X1JBrwZSmz — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) December 6, 2021

“I am absolutely heartbroken that I have been forced to withdraw from my fight with Jake Paul due to a bacterial chest infection and broken rib.” - @tommytntfury pic.twitter.com/R6a4CfH8FY — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) December 6, 2021

We’ll be working with Jake Paul’s team to see if we can reschedule for the New Year. pic.twitter.com/QQEbAgaaQC — Frank Warren (@frankwarren_tv) December 6, 2021

Tyron Woodley is in

But it didn't take Paul long to find a new opponent. On Monday, he tweeted that he'll still be fighting on Dec. 18, but instead of Tommy Fury, he's fighting a rematch with Tyron Woodley.

"When my team woke me up on Friday to tell me Tommy was pulling out, I told them I'm ready to fight anyone on Dec. 18," Paul said in a press release. "Troy, Trey, Trevor, Travis. I don't give a damn who it is."

Paul fought Woodley, a mixed martial artist, in August, defeating him in a split-decision bout. You may remember Paul's light-up trunks, or Woodley's trunks advertising "Dude Wipes." Or maybe you remember how Paul told Woodley that he'll give him a rematch if Woodley gets an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo. Which he did -- on the inside of one finger, where hardly anyone can see it.

"First time I outboxed [Woodley]," Paul said in a press release. "This time I'm gonna punish him and leave no doubt."

Fight stipulations

Jake Paul likes to have bizarre bets, like Tyron Woodley getting the "I love Jake Paul" tattoo after losing. If he had fought Fury, he was angling to make him change his name to "Tommy Fumbles" for one year. But the bet was never finalized or agreed to, at least that we know of. And now it's kind of a moot point until the fight gets rescheduled -- if that happens.

The Bet:



Since Tyson Fury says if Tommy loses to me he will make him change his last name..



So then @tommytntfury if you beat me I will pay you an extra $500k.



However, if I beat you then you have to change your name to Tommy Fumbles for 1 year. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2021

The Fury fight would've been the first time Paul fought someone closer to his own height and natural weight, plus the first time he fought someone with a similar amount of boxing experience. Fury's record is 7-0, with four knockouts to his name. Jake Paul is 4-0.

Full fight card