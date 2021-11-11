Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: When and how to watch, weird fight clauses

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

After fighting an-ex basketball players and two ageing MMA champions, social media star Jake Paul is finally ready to fight a proper boxer.

That boxer? Tommy Fury, the half brother of the reigning heavyweight king Tyson Fury.

It's a fight that's been discussed for a while now. Fury fought on Paul's last undercard, against MMA fighter Anthony Taylor, but is probably most famous in the UK for his appearances on the reality show Love Island.

When does Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury take place?

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury is scheduled for December 18 in Tampa Bay, Florida.

Fight details

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury will take place at the Amalie Arena over 8 rounds and will be fought at a 192 pounds catchweight. That's roughly the weight Jake Paul usually fights at.

His last two fights featuring ex-MMA fighters who usually fought at 170.

This time round Paul is fighting someone much closer to his own height and natural weight. It's also the first time he's fighting someone, in Fury, with a similar amount of boxing experience. Fury's current record is 7-0, with four knockouts to his name. Jake Paul is current 4-0.

How to watch

The fight will be available on PPV through Showtime. More details to come.

Fight stipulations

Much like Jake Paul's last fight, which had a bizarre tattoo bet -- his last opponent Tyron Woodley had to get a "I love Jake Paul" tattoo after losing -- this new fight also has a few strange stipulations.

The Bet:



Since Tyson Fury says if Tommy loses to me he will make him change his last name..



So then @tommytntfury if you beat me I will pay you an extra $500k.



However, if I beat you then you have to change your name to Tommy Fumbles for 1 year. — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) October 7, 2021

This time around Jake Paul is trying to create a bet whereby, he gives Tommy Fury an extra $500,000 if he wins, but has to chage his name to Tommy Fumbles if he loses. This most likely traces back to an earlier interview where Fury's Father and trainer said Tommy Fury would have to change his name if he lost to a Paul brother.

As of right now, nothing is finalized or official.

Press Conference

There's already been a press conference, but you can expect more in the future, with more shenanigans.

You can watch the first press conference below.