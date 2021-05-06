Jake Paul grabs Floyd Mayweather Jr.'s hat, and the memes break loose

Twitter

You don't tug on Superman's cape, you don't spit into the wind, and you don't steal Floyd Mayweather Jr's hat. Too bad Jake Paul didn't listen to Jim Croce. Paul, the brother of Logan Paul, who's fighting the 50-0 former boxing champ in Miami on June 6, decided to mouth off AND snatch Mayweather's hat. Was Paul wearing Bad Idea jeans?

Watch the hat-snatching here, and see Floyd's entourage head out after Paul. It happened at a press event for the fight.

A planned stunt? Just another Jake Paul stupid decision? Sure seems scripted, since Paul was quick to try and capitalize by selling black baseball caps that read, "gotcha hat." No one buy them, please?

if you don’t get gotcha hat then a fool👇🏼https://t.co/Z6fKZE1mLK — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) May 6, 2021

"You guys think wrasslin is real, too," wrote one Twitter user.

Said another, "All planned to build the hype."

you guys think wrasslin is real too — 🌼Corbin Smith🌼 (@corbinasmith) May 6, 2021

All planned to build the hype — Premier league symptoms (@Haseeb34379058) May 6, 2021

Social-media users had fun with it regardless.

Floyd Mayweather as soon as Jake Paul decided to take off his hat pic.twitter.com/e169QYQgfB — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul: *Talks shit in front of Floyd's face then yanks his hat*



Floyd Mayweather: pic.twitter.com/r8RNCqkdnp — Cracka🍪 (@Cracka_Sadd) May 6, 2021

Jake Paul’s bodyguard when he saw Floyd and Floyd’s 500 bodyguards chasing Jake: pic.twitter.com/QeNHpU2Wd7 — Imran (@Immy8713) May 6, 2021

We're likely to see plenty more stuntage before the June 6 fight. Stay tuned.