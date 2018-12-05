Jake Gyllenhaal could swing into Spider-Man as villain Mysterio

In a much-liked Instagram video shared Wednesday, actor Jake Gyllenhaal appears to have confirmed he's playing villain Mysterio in the upcoming movie Spider-Man: Far From Home.

In his first-ever Instagram post, the actor shared a video of himself reading a 1989 Amazing Spider-Man comic featuring Mysterio, and captioned it, "I just realized I'm not playing Spider-Man."

Sony did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but the movie's official Twitter account did tweet the video, giving the casting idea even more credibility.

In the comic, Mysterio tries to convince Spidey he caused a man's death, The Hollywood Reporter reports, noting that it's unclear if this plot will carry over into the film.

In the comics, Mysterio is the alternate name of Quentin Beck, a movie stuntman and special-effects wizard who uses his skills in creating illusions to commit crimes.

Spider-Man: Far From Home stars Tom Holland, not Gyllenhaal, in the lead role, and comes out in July 2019.