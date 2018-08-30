Jack Ryan comes to Amazon Prime

Jon Cournoyer

Welcome back to your guide to finding out what's new online. Every week, we put together a podcast that lets you know what's been added to services like Netflix, Hulu and HBO Now. The audio is about a minute or two long.

What have we got this time? Watch as an actor named John who is best known for playing a guy named Jim takes on his hardest role yet, Jack. That's right, John Krasinski takes on the very famous Tom Clancy character, Jack Ryan. If you don't know whether it's worth watching, check out CNET's review of Jack Ryan right here.

Since you're reading this, let's give you some extra information not found in the podcast: As we are entering a new month, there's plenty to see. Check out the secret super hero movie that ended up spawning a shared universe, Unbreakable. It arrives on Hulu at the start of September.

Want to know what else is new? Listen to this guy:

You don't know Jack. Your browser does not support the audio element.

For more information on what's available to watch online, check out CNET.com/Netpicks or subscribe to the podcast -- it's free! And go to TVGuide.com to see what else is out in the world of streaming.

Now Playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in August 2018

Audio (weekly): RSS | iTunes | Google Play

Video (monthly): iTunes (HD) | iTunes (HQ) | iTunes (SD) | RSS (HD) | RSS (HQ)| RSS (SD)