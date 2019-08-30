Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey's account has been hacked Friday, with the people responsible tweeting sexist, racist and anti-Semitic comments, as well as bomb threats.
The tweets began at around 12:45 p.m. PT Friday, and also urged people to get several hashtags trending. They were up for about 20 minutes before being deleted, and included shoutouts to other Twitter users.
"Yes, Jack's account was compromised. We're working on it and investigating what happened," Brandon Borrman, head of Twitter comms, tweeted at 1:03 p.m. PT.
A Twitter spokesperson pointed to Twitter Comms' account, which tweeted a similar statement.
"We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened," it tweeted.
The group appears to call itself the Chuckling Squad, and has reportedly been behind other recent Twitter hacks.
Discuss: Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account hacked
