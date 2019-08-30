Jack Dorsey’s Twitter account hacked

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter CEO and co-founder Jack Dorsey's account has been hacked Friday, with the people responsible tweeting sexist, racist and anti-Semitic comments, as well as bomb threats.

The tweets began at around 12:45 p.m. PT Friday, and also urged people to get several hashtags trending. They were up for about 20 minutes before being deleted, and included shoutouts to other Twitter users.

Screenshot Corinne Reichert/CNET

"Yes, Jack's account was compromised. We're working on it and investigating what happened," Brandon Borrman, head of Twitter comms, tweeted at 1:03 p.m. PT.

A Twitter spokesperson pointed to Twitter Comms' account, which tweeted a similar statement.

"We're aware that @jack was compromised and investigating what happened," it tweeted.

The group appears to call itself the Chuckling Squad, and has reportedly been behind other recent Twitter hacks.