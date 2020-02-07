Jack Dorsey warned over sanctions laws by providing Twitter accounts to Iran's leaders

Angela Lang/CNET

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has been asked to stop providing social media services to Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei and Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif. In a letter published Friday, Senators Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio, Tom Cotton and Marsha Blackburn told Dorsey that allowing those leaders to hold Twitter accounts goes against an Executive Order (EO) issued in June 2019 by US President Donald Trump. The EO prohibits Americans from providing goods and services to Khamenei and his office, according to the letter.

"It is a sanctionable offense for 'any person' to have 'provided ... technological support for, or goods or services to' persons designated pursuant to that EO," the letter says.

The four senators allege Twitter is aware of the accounts held by Khamenei and Zarif and of their links to the Iranian regime, but "continues to provide internet-based communications services" regardless.

"While the First Amendment protects the free speech rights of Americans ... the Ayatollah enjoys zero protection from the United States Bill of Rights," the letter says. "The Ayatollah and any American companies providing him assistance are entirely subject to US sanctions laws."

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment.