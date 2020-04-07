Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1B to coronavirus relief

Getty Images

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet Tuesday that he'll be moving $1 billion of his Square equity to fund relief for COVID-19, the disease caused by the newly identified coronavirus. After the pandemic passes, he added, the money will fund girls' health and education, as well as universal basic income.

I’m moving $1B of my Square equity (~28% of my wealth) to #startsmall LLC to fund global COVID-19 relief. After we disarm this pandemic, the focus will shift to girl’s health and education, and UBI. It will operate transparently, all flows tracked here: https://t.co/hVkUczDQmz — jack (@jack) April 7, 2020

Dorsey shared a Google Sheets link where people can track where the money goes.

"Why pull just from Square and not Twitter?" Dorsey added in a follow-up tweet. "Simply: I own a lot more Square. And I'll need to pace the sales over some time. The impact this money will have should benefit both companies over the long-term because it's helping the people we want to serve."

