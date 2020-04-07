Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey pledges $1B to coronavirus relief

Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey said in a tweet Tuesday that he'll be moving $1 billion of his Square equity to fund relief for COVID-19, the disease caused by the newly identified coronavirus. After the pandemic passes, he added, the money will fund girls' health and education, as well as universal basic income.
Dorsey shared a Google Sheets link where people can track where the money goes.
"Why pull just from Square and not Twitter?" Dorsey added in a follow-up tweet. "Simply: I own a lot more Square. And I'll need to pace the sales over some time. The impact this money will have should benefit both companies over the long-term because it's helping the people we want to serve."
