Jack Dorsey hedges on suicide tweets in 'Twitter killer' case

Twitter founder Jack Dorsey has responded to reports a serial killer in Japan preyed on vulnerable users of the online service. Appearing on NHK, Dorsey called the case "extremely sad" but ruled out the possibility of Twitter deleting the kind of tweets that may have attracted the killer.

Tokyo man Takahiro Shiraishi, 27, was arrested on suspicion of murdering nine people he reportedly contacted after they expressed suicidal thoughts on Twitter. Shortly after he was arrested Twitter changed its rules on promoting or encouraging self-harm or suicide, but some in Japan are calling for stricter action. The country has one of the highest suicide rates in the world, with numbers sadly rising among young people.

We've reached out to Twitter for comment. The case continues.

