Jack Black replacing Chris Hemsworth as Thor is terrifying and hilarious

Marvel, Disney -- take note: Jack Black as Thor is a sight to behold. Black wears a slightly different Thor costume to Chris Hemsworth's, featuring a pair of what look like Adidas JS wings 2.0 sneakers... and not much else. See his version in a video posted to Twitter:

Black, also famous for being the lead singer in rock band Tenacious D, belts Led Zeppelin's Immigrant Song as he rides around on a mini-motorbike and gets doused by a hose. Immigrant Song featured during the first and final fight scenes in Thor: Ragnarok. Who did it better? Let's just say you can't unsee one of them.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently in production, filming in Sydney, Australia. It'll see the return of Natalie Portman, and the Guardians of the Galaxy will play some part. It's scheduled to be released May 6, 2022.

If you want to see more Jack Black homages, he's done Iron Man, Spider-Man and Boba-Fett. They're all over on his Twitter. Let's hope he does (or doesn't do) WandaVision next.