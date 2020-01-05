Jabra Elite Active 75t true wireless earbuds are coming soon

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET

Lately, Jabra's been doing something a little irritating with its true wireless earbuds. First, it puts out a standard version, then a few months later an "active lifestyle edition" of the same earbuds. So like with the Elite 65t and Elite Active 65t, which had staggered launches, Jabra is releasing the slightly more rugged Elite Active 75t three months or so after the standard Elite 75t. The new model is set to hit stores in February and will cost $200, or $20 more than the standard version.

I've been using an early sample of the Elite Active 75t -- Jabra calls it a "beta" unit -- for a few weeks ahead of CES 2020 in Las Vegas where the Elite Active 75t was announced. It looks identical to the Elite 75t but is navy blue and is "built with a durable coating for dust and sweat resistance and features an increased IP rating from IP56 (of the Elite Active 75t) to IP57, making them waterproof." It's hard to tell the difference between the two models, but apparently that special coating does make the earbuds a little more durable.

Jabra Elite Active 75t key features and specs

Up to 7.5 hours battery life, and 28 hours with the charging case

Four-microphone technology for clear calls

USB-C charging

IP57-rated durability and two-year warranty against dust and sweat

Available in February 2020 at Amazon, Best Buy and Jabra.com for $199

Six colors: Navy (February), Copper Black (Amazon exclusive, February), Titanium Black (Best Buy exclusive, February), Gray (March), Sienna (April) and Mint (April)

Both the Elite 75t, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice award, and the Elite Active 75t are excellent true wireless earbuds. When the Elite Active 75t launches, Jabra says it will enable two new software features for both Elite 75t models: Jabra MyControls, giving users the option to use just one earbud, and Jabra MySound, which allows you to create a sound profile based on your personal hearing and was developed by Jabra's sister company GN Hearing.

At CES 2020, Jabra also announced a brand-new on-ear headphone, the Elite 75t ($99) that offers 40 hours of battery life, improved sound from the Move Style. The Elite 45h also features the MySound personalized sound feature and ships in February.

I'll have more info and images for the Elite 45h shortly and will update this post after I get some hands-on time with that model.

