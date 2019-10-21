Sarah Tew/CNET

True-wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but at last count there were some 67,821 choices. How to pick? One option: Look for a premium, pricey product that's on sale for an unusually low price.

Presto: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Jabra Store on Rakuten has the refurbished Jabra Elite Active 65t true-wireless sport earbuds for $67.99 with promo code JABRA12. Retail price: $189.99. I recently shared a similar deal on the regular (i.e. not-Active) 65t earbuds, and they were $76.49. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

To get the deal, you must be a Rakuten "member," which simply means you need a free Rakuten account. That also affords access to Rakuten's cash-back and points programs, which is currently offering a combined 11% on Jabra Refurbished items. (See the deal page for details.)

Does the thought of refurbished earbuds make you say, "Ew"? Have no fear: These are manufacturer-refurbished by Jabra, which means they're "professionally restored" and cleaned. (No doubt you'll get brand-new ear tips as well.) And the warranty is better than usual for refurb gear: 180 days, rather than 90.

For better or worse, we tend to judge true-wireless earbuds on how they compare to Apple's AirPods. One thing many people don't know: AirPods aren't sweatproof. If exercise is your jam, you'd do better to compare these with Apple's Powerbeats Pro (currently $200).

The Elite Active 65t, on the other hand: totally sweat-resistant. They also sound great and feature a quick-charging case. Read David Carnoy's Elite Active 65t review to learn more.

At this heavily discounted price, they easily would have made CNET's list of the best cheap AirPods alternatives -- though of course that's based on "new" pricing, not refurbished. However, the non-Active 65t did make the list of the best true wireless earphones, period, so it stands to reason the pricier, exercise-friendly version would have as well.

