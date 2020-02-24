Sarah Tew/CNET

True wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but at last count there were some 67,821 choices. How to pick? One option: Look for a high-quality, expensive product that's on sale for an unusually low price.

Presto: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Newegg has the refurbished . That's 70% off Newegg's list price of $169.99.

Previously, we've seen some deals as low as about $68, and that required a promo code. This may be the lowest price we've ever seen on the Active 65t earbuds, but the clock is ticking: The deal will expire about midnight tonight.

Does the thought of refurbished earbuds make you say, "Ew"? Have no fear -- these are manufacturer-refurbished by Jabra, which means they're "professionally restored" and cleaned. (No doubt you'll get brand-new ear tips as well.) And the warranty is better than usual for refurb gear: 180 days, rather than 90.

For better or worse, we tend to judge true wireless earbuds on how they compare with Apple's AirPods. One thing many people don't know: AirPods aren't sweatproof. If exercise is your jam, you'd do better to compare these with Apple's Powerbeats Pro (currently $200).

The Elite Active 65t earbuds, on the other hand, are totally sweat-resistant. They also sound great and come with a quick-charging case. Read CNET editor David Carnoy's Elite Active 65t review to learn more.

At this heavily discounted price, they easily would have made CNET's list of the best cheap AirPods alternatives -- though of course that's based on "new" pricing, not refurbished. However, the non-Active 65t did make our list of the best true wireless earphones, period, so it stands to reason the pricier, exercise-friendly version would have as well.

Originally published last year. Updated to reflect new price and availability.

