Jabra Elite Active 65t deal: $40 off at Amazon

Our top-rated true wireless earphones are discounted to $150. The only catch is that you won't get them for a few weeks.

The Jabra Elite 65t are on sale in Copper Blue.

 Tyler Lizenby/CNET

As the competition heats up for true wireless earphones, we're seeing more flash sales on popular models. Last week Apple's AirPods with the standard charging case were down to $140 at Amazon and this week Jabra's Elite Active 65t is $150 -- or $40 off -- in Copper Blue at Amazon.

Back in November of last year we saw the Active 65t, which earned a CNET Editors' Choice award, for as low as $132, and you can find it refurbished for even less (Newegg has it for $109 refurbished). But $150 is a pretty decent price and that's reflected in the shipping times, which are listed as "1 to 4 weeks" on Amazon. (Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page).

You can read our full review of the Jabra Elite Active 65t here

