Jabra Elite 85t noise-canceling earbuds now available in more colors

Jabra

Jabra isn't unveiling any new headphones at CES this year, but it did have one minor announcement: Its relatively new Elite 85t noise-canceling true-wireless earbuds are now available in four new colors: gold/beige, copper/black, black and gray. They were released in October in titanium/black.

The Elite 85t list for , but have dipped to as low as $180 on Amazon in recent weeks. I liked them, and while they do offer richer sound than the Elite 75t, there's some question whether they're worth the extra money, particularly now that the Elite 75t also has active noise canceling (it was added with a firmware upgrade). The Elite 75t list for $150 but are currently available for . They earned a CNET Editors' Choice Award.

The new colors haven't shown up on retailer sites but should soon.

Enlarge Image David Carnoy/CNET