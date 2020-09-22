Jabra Elite 85t earbuds coming soon, Elite 75t getting free noise-canceling update

Enlarge Image Jabra

There seems to be a new set of noise-canceling true wireless earbuds announced every week. Not to be outdone by the long-awaited Bose QuietComfort Earbuds detailed earlier this month, today Jabra unveiled the Elite 85t ($229, £220, AU$349), due to hit stores on Nov. 1. But the company also has a surprise for current Jabra Elite 75t and Elite Active 75t owners: Those buds will soon add active noise cancellation with a free software update delivered through Jabra's Sound Plus app for iOS and Android.

I haven't tried the Elite 85t or the updated Elite 75t, but they feature two different kinds of active noise-canceling technology. The Elite 85t models are actually semi-open earbuds, meaning you don't jam the tips into your ear canal. Rather, the new, more oval-shaped tips nestle in your ear for a more comfortable fit, according to Jabra. Some sound will leak in, however, because you're not creating a tight seal. Jabra is calling the 85t's noise-canceling Advanced ANC, which is designed for earbuds that don't have true noise-isolating designs.

You'll be able to adjust the Advanced ANC with a dual slider, taking it from full noise-canceling to full HearThrough (a transparency mode that allows you to hear the outside world) and anywhere in between. The Elite 85t also includes a wireless charging case, larger 12mm drivers for improved sound and six-microphone technology -- three on each ear, two on the outside, one on the inside -- for improved voice-calling with better noise reduction. Despite their larger drivers and "advanced" ANC technology, the Elite 85t earbuds are only a tad bigger than the Elite 75t.

The IPX4 water-resistance rating is a step down from the Elite 75t's IP55 rating, but the 85t earbuds are splashproof and sweat-resistant. (Apple's AirPods Pro also have an IPX4 water-resistance rating.) Battery life with noise-canceling features turned on is rated at 5.5 hours, which is better than the AirPods Pro's 5 hours. But some non-noise-canceling earbuds offer upwards of 8 hours of battery life.

With the firmware update, the Elite 75t and Active 75t will get Jabra's "standard" ANC, which the company says is being "made available to users through Jabra's engineering on Qualcomm technology." The Elite 75t don't have Qualcomm's latest Bluetooth audio chips, but -- surprise! -- it turns out they are upgradeable (Jabra didn't advertise that the 75t would someday get noise cancellation). The 75t models also now have a wireless charging case option, but it's $20 extra.

I'll have a full review of the Elite 85t just before the earbuds hit stores. It should be interesting to compare them to other premium noise-canceling models like Apple's AirPods Pro, Sennheiser's Momentum True Wireless 2 and Bose's new QuietComfort Earbuds.

Jabra Elite 85t key specs

