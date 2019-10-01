CNET

True-wireless earbuds are all the rage these days, but at last count there were some 67,821 choices. How to pick? One option: Look for a premium, pricey product that's on sale for an unusually low price.

Presto: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Jabra Store on eBay has the refurbished Jabra Elite 65t true-wireless sport earbuds for $76.49 when you add them to your cart. (Before that, you'll see $84.99.) Retail price: $169.99. Previous best price: $90. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Does the thought of refurbished earbuds make you say, "Ew"? Have no fear: These are manufacturer-refurbished by Jabra; they're "professionally restored," which includes cleaning them. (No doubt you'll get brand new ear tips as well.) And the warranty is better than usual for refurb gear: 180 days, rather than 90.

For better or worse, we tend to judge true-wireless earbuds on how they compare to Apple's AirPods (which are as notorious for their design as they are for their sky-high price).

You won't find the Jabra Elite 65t on CNET's list of the best cheap AirPods alternatives, which is where I tend to focus my attention. However, it earned a place on the list of the best true wireless earphones, period.

CNET's David Carnoy first reviewed the 65t back in early 2018, and had this to say: "The Jabra Elite 65t are smaller and fit more comfortably than their predecessors. They sound excellent for truly wireless headphones, perform reliably and are great for making calls, with two microphones in each earpiece. Battery life is decent at 5 hours and the included charging case delivers two extra charges."

Granted, the landscape has changed quite a bit since then, but the 65t's price hasn't. So this is your chance to get what appears to be the best deal yet on a top-rated product.

